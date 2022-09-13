Breaking down the weather forecast for the LIV Golf Chicago Tournament

The course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois will host the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago starting Friday, September 16 and ending Sunday, September 18.

A field of 48 will compete for the $4 million prize over the three-day, 54-hole event. Former major winners Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will be competing, as well as many other players from the Asian Tour as well as some higher-ranked players moving up from the amateur ranks.

Johnson’s odds to win are +500, the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cameron Smith (+650), Joaquin Niemann (+700), Talor Gooch (+900) and Louis Oosthuizen (+1800) round out the top five betting choices.

Below is the expected weather forecast for the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago this weekend.

Friday, September 16

Hi 84°, Low 62°: Mix of clouds and sun, but minimal chance of rain. Winds will be SSW from 10-15 MPH.

Saturday, September 17

Hi 84°, Low 64°: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Winds wil be SSW from 14-20 MPH.

Sunday, September 18

Hi 85°, Low 66°: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 25% chance of rain. Winds wil be SSW from 14-20 MPH.