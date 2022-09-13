Updated odds for each NFL division heading into Week 2

The NFL has wrapped up Week 1 and it’s time for some adjustments at the book. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly updates various futures odds, and below is a look at divisional odds across the league following Monday Night Football. The Week 2 odds are post-MNF and the Week 1 odds were from earlier in the week before the season started. The tables are sorted by current division title odds.

AFC East

The most notable win of the week for the East belongs to the Dolphins. The Bills are the clear favorites and so the rest are battling for a wild card berth with hopes of hanging close to Buffalo. The Dolphins impressed at home against the Patriots and that meant more for hurting New England’s odds than helping Miami’s.

2022 AFC East standings AFC East Week 1 Week 2 AFC East Week 1 Week 2 Buffalo Bills -240 -360 Miami Dolphins +475 +450 New England Patriots +500 +1000 New York Jets +2800 +5000

AFC North

It was a wild opening weekend with nearly a tie in Steelers-Bengals. Pittsburgh still has the worst odds to win the division in part because their offense has a lot of issues to sort out. They won that game because of their defense and if they want a shot at the division title, the offense needs to get on track.

2022 AFC North standings AFC North Week 1 Week 2 AFC North Week 1 Week 2 Baltimore Ravens +140 +120 Cincinnati Bengals +170 +250 Cleveland Browns +380 +350 Pittsburgh Steelers +1000 +600

AFC South

What a mess of a week for much of the AFC South. I suppose the Texans have to be moderately happy with their tie. They were sizable underdogs and expectations are low in Houston this year, so a tie is certainly something. Things don’t get easier in Week 2. The Titans travel to the Bills and the Texans travel to the Broncos. With the Colts and Jaguars facing off, maybe we see at least one win for the division? Or maybe another tie!

2022 AFC South standings AFC South Week 1 Week 2 AFC South Week 1 Week 2 Indianapolis Colts -130 -140 Tennessee Titans +175 +225 Jacksonville Jaguars +750 +700 Houston Texans +3000 +1000

AFC West

The Broncos clock management during the closing minutes of Week 1 Monday Night Football was breathtakingly awful. The decision to then take the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands on 4th and 5 and go for a 64-year field goal with 20 seconds left? That just might be a fireable offense.

2022 AFC West standings AFC West Week 1 Week 2 AFC West Week 1 Week 2 Kansas City Chiefs +175 +165 Los Angeles Chargers +220 +195 Denver Broncos +260 +275 Las Vegas Raiders +650 +900

NFC East

There’s only one story that matters for the NFC East coming out of Week 1. Dak Prescott is out 6-8 weeks due to a hand injury and the Cowboys have dropped to the worst divisional odds among the four teams. They’ve got big problems with Cooper Rush taking snaps moving forward.

2022 NFC East standings NFC East Week 1 Week 2 NFC East Week 1 Week 2 Philadelphia Eagles +150 -150 Dallas Cowboys +150 +550 Washington Commanders +500 +450 New York Giants +800 +475

NFC North

The Vikings thumping the Packers is certainly interesting for divisional purposes. It’s just one game and it was in Minnesota, but the Vikings looked really good. The Lions fought back against Philly and the Bears beat the 49ers, but the two-team race between Green Bay and Minnesota could be a fun one.

2022 NFC North standings NFC North Week 1 Week 2 NFC North Week 1 Week 2 Green Bay Packers -175 +110 Minnesota Vikings +250 +150 Detroit Lions +1000 +750 Chicago Bears +1500 +1100

NFC South

The big move in the South belongs to the Panthers. They fell behind 20-7 to the Browns, then stormed back to take a 24-23 lead late, only to lose on a 58-year field goal. Just a rough one all around.

2022 NFC South standings NFC South Week 1 Week 2 NFC South Week 1 Week 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -250 -300 New Orleans Saints +310 +300 Carolina Panthers +900 +1500 Atlanta Falcons +3500 +4000

NFC West

The Seahawks are 1-0 and everybody else in the division is 0-1. Just as we all planned it!

2022 NFC West standings NFC West Week 1 Week 2 NFC West Week 1 Week 2 Los Angeles Rams +130 +100 San Francisco 49ers +150 +150 Arizona Cardinals +400 +550 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +1800

