NFL power rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season

Week 1 is officially a wrap for the NFL and it certainly finished in odd fashion. We may never get a truly satisfying answer for why Nathaniel Hackett took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for a 64-yard field goal attempt. That coupled with horrific clock management and it was just a bizarre way for the Broncos to lose.

The close of Week 1 means it’s time for our first power rankings of the regular season. Each week, we’re going to put together a list of six sets of power rankings. Five are from DK Nation staff and the sixth will be ranked in order of Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bills are getting plenty of love while the Chiefs are right behind them. The Jets are bringing up the rear in the human rankings while the Texans get the most modest amount of love after their tie with the Colts. It’s too early to make judgments, but we can at least set an initial baseline that we’ll adjust from here on out.