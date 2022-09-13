 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL power rankings heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season

The NFL has wrapped up Week 1 and the Bills were the most impressive team out of the gate.

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts with running back Devin Singletary #26 after Allen scored a four-yard rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Week 1 is officially a wrap for the NFL and it certainly finished in odd fashion. We may never get a truly satisfying answer for why Nathaniel Hackett took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for a 64-yard field goal attempt. That coupled with horrific clock management and it was just a bizarre way for the Broncos to lose.

The close of Week 1 means it’s time for our first power rankings of the regular season. Each week, we’re going to put together a list of six sets of power rankings. Five are from DK Nation staff and the sixth will be ranked in order of Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bills are getting plenty of love while the Chiefs are right behind them. The Jets are bringing up the rear in the human rankings while the Texans get the most modest amount of love after their tie with the Colts. It’s too early to make judgments, but we can at least set an initial baseline that we’ll adjust from here on out.

2022 NFL power rankings, Week 2

Ranking Chet Teddy Grace Nick David DK Sportsbook
Ranking Chet Teddy Grace Nick David DK Sportsbook
1 Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills
2 Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs
4 Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers
5 Baltimore Ravens Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers
6 Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens Minnesotan Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Los Angeles Rams
7 Los Angeles Rams Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles
8 Minnesota Vikings Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens
9 Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Denver Broncos
10 Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys
11 Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers
12 Miami Dolphins New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos Cincinnati Bengals
13 Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts
14 San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts Miami Dolphins Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings
15 New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders Indianapolis Colts Miami Dolphins
16 Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans Arizona Cardinals New Orleans Saints
17 Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans
18 Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals
19 Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns New England Patriots Cleveland Browns
20 Pittsburgh Steelers New Orleans Saints Denver Broncos Chicago Bears Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders
21 Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders
22 Dallas Cowboys Cleveland Browns New York Giants Detroit Lions Cleveland Browns New England Patriots
23 Seattle Seahawks Carolina Panthers Cleveland Browns Arizona Cardinals New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers
24 New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahakws New England Patriots Chicago Bears Chicago Bears
25 Chicago Bears Detroit Lions Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks New York Giants
26 New York Giants New York Giants Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars
27 Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Carolina Panthers Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions Detroit Lions
28 Jacksonville Jaguars Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers New York Giants Seattle Seahawks
29 Carolina Panthers Houston Texans Detroit Lions Houston Texans Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers
30 Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons
31 Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons Houston Texans New York Jets
32 New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets New York Jets Houston Texans

More From DraftKings Nation