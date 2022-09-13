DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Week 1 Contest Recap

The Week 1 DraftKings Reignmakers Football Main Slate and Thursday/Sunday Showdowns are in the books. Some wild finishes, 4th quarter comebacks and monster performances by players allowed Reignmakers managers to achieve the inaugural dub in Reignmakers and etched their (user)names in history.

Let’s take a closer look at some key contests from last week. For every contest breakdown, we’ll look at their roster construction, how the games played, and the best card in their lineup.

Build the ultimate fantasy franchise with digital player cards licensed by the NFLPA and compete for a share of over $1 million in cash, experiences, merchandise and more, every week of the NFL season! Read more at the DraftKings Reignmakers Football page!

The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a great start against the Detroit Lions and never looked back. Dan Campbell and co. made it close in the 4th Quarter, bringing it back to a 3-point game when the Eagles’ lead was double-digit at one point. Still, team GrindersCal game-stacked this contest for their QB and RB positions. Their Legendary #3 Jalen Hurts card and Legendary #7 D’Andre Swift made up 40% of their total fantasy points. Hurts and Swift were near the top in fantasy points at their respective positions on Sunday. The biggest point earner goes to their Reignmaker #1 Justin Jefferson card. He, Hurts and Swift were all rostered at 12.5%. Jefferson torched the Packers’ secondary for 42.4 fantasy points.

Winner - Username: GrindersCal, Fantasy Points: 134.72, Best Card: Justin Jefferson (Reignmaker #1)

The beauty of dkjets’ winning lineup is their RBs. They rostered Jonathan Taylor Rare #178 and Saquon Barkley Rare #151. 44% of their total fantasy points came from the backfield, and Taylor torched the Texans’ defense for 175 yards from scrimmage. He’s a bell-cow back, and his ceiling is RB1 overall if he stays healthy.

Winner - username: dkjets, Fantasy Points: 151.72, Best Card: Michael Pittman (Rare #49)

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Like Griderscal in the Reignmaker Field Pass Special contest, bernthjs deployed the Eagles/Lions game stack but used Amon Ra St. Brown Elite #35, who nabbed him 20.40 fantasy points. Saquon Barkley Rare #290 was 7.1% rostered at the RB position, but one of the better players on their team was their Davante Adams Elite #43 card, which collected 10 receptions and 141 yards for 33.10 points. Adams led the league in target share last week at 49%, which should continue throughout the season.

Winner - username: bernthjs, Fantasy Points: 143.12, Best Card: AJ Brown (Elite #22)

Saquon Barkley is back! The New York Giants superstar led all RBs on Sunday with 36.4 fantasy points and helped hardeights to victory. Michael Florio (@MichaelFrioFlo) tweeted out Week 1 Target share leaders, and Barkley finished eighth. He was also the only RB to make it inside the top 10. Their Legendary #6 Barkley card should hold its value throughout the season, especially next week when the Giants face the Carolina Panthers, who gave up a big day to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Week 1.

Winner - Username: hardeights, Fantasy Points: 128.02, Best Card: Justin Jefferson (Legendary # 5)

Now let’s take a look at one Featured Star contest in each Tier:

User krough005 appreciated the extra time in the Bengals/Steelers game; it allowed their Joe Burrow Core #577 and Ja’Marr Chase Core #349 to record 58.12 points (40% of total points). Even though Burrow turned the ball over five times, they could still get enough out of their QB, who was rostered only at 3.8%. Kareem Hunt Core #143 stole the show in Cleveland, scampering for two total touchdowns and 23 fantasy points. An all-around solid lineup that also featured Saquon Barkley Core #217 and AJ Brown Core #6.

Do you think Michael Pittman Jr. likes having Matt Ryan under center this year? He should. Last weekend, Pittman Jr. and Ryan connected for nine receptions and 121 yards. Franzmithanz will take home Keenan Allen player cards with their Pittman Jr. #246 Rare card. It also helps when four of your five players have either a rushing or receiving touchdown.

Winner - Username: Franzmithanz, Fantasy Points: 127.62, Best Card: Jonathan Taylor (Rare #212)

It’s serendipitous AZ3otrope wins from his QB play in the Tom Brady Featured Star contest. With a GOAT card up for grabs, AZ3otrope rostered both QBs in the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams game. Still, this was the Josh Allen show, who put up four total touchdowns in the season opener.

Winner - Username: AZ3otrope, Fantasy Points: 107.22, Best Card: Josh Allen (ELITE #20)

Javonte Williams is a rising star, and Amarengo is the proud owner of the Williams Reignmaker card. Travis Kelce could not be contained and led all TEs with 121 receiving yards and one score. The AFC West divisional games should be high-scoring, and to have a Travis Kelce Elite #7 and a Javonte Williams Reignmaker should be valuable as the season progresses.

Winner - Username: Amarengo, Fantasy Points: 96.70, Best Card: AJ Brown (Legendary #3)

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.