Filed under:

NFL Week 2 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 2 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injury Cheatsheet, Early Streams, Snap Count Recap

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 2 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Davante Adams
  4. Ja’Marr Chase
  5. Tyreek Hill
  6. Stefon Diggs
  7. Michael Pittman
  8. A.J. Brown
  9. Diontae Johnson
  10. Mike Evans
  11. Brandin Cooks
  12. Terry McLaurin
  13. Jaylen Waddle
  14. Deebo Samuel
  15. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  16. CeeDee Lamb
  17. Tee Higgins
  18. Gabriel Davis
  19. Mike Williams
  20. Christian Kirk
  21. DJ Moore
  22. Michael Thomas
  23. Courtland Sutton
  24. Rashod Bateman
  25. Marquise Brown
  26. Amari Cooper
  27. Jarvis Landry
  28. Adam Thielen
  29. DK Metcalf
  30. Jerry Jeudy
  31. Brandon Aiyuk
  32. Allen Robinson II
  33. Tyler Lockett
  34. Hunter Renfrow
  35. Drake London
  36. Jacobi Meyers
  37. Elijah Moore
  38. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  39. Isaiah McKenzie
  40. Julio Jones
  41. Jahan Dotson
  42. Robbie Anderson
  43. DeVonta Smith
  44. Tyler Boyd
  45. Donovan People-Jones
  46. Josh Palmer
  47. Corey Davis
  48. Chase Claypool
  49. Zay Jones
  50. Russell Gage
  51. Marvin Jones
  52. Skyy Moore
  53. Darnell Mooney
  54. Romeo Doubs
  55. DJ Chark
  56. George Pickens
  57. Noah Brown
  58. Treylon Burks
  59. Curtis Samuel
  60. Robert Woods
  61. Kadarius Toney
  62. Kendrick Bourne
  63. KJ Osborn
  64. Greg Dortch
  65. Juwan Jennings
  66. Chris Olave
  67. DeVante Parker
  68. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  69. Garrett Wilson
  70. Sammy Watkins
  71. Sterling Shepard
  72. Nico Collins
  73. AJ Green
  74. Josh Reynolds
  75. Alec Pierce
  76. Devin Duvernay
  77. KJ Hamler
  78. Randall Cobb
  79. Mecole Hardman
  80. Ashton Dulin
  81. Olamide Zaccheaus
  82. Kenny Golladay

