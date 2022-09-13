 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 2 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 2 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Injury Cheatsheet, Early Streams, Snap Count Recap

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 2 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Joe Mixon
  4. Saquon Barkley
  5. Derrick Henry
  6. Antonio Gibson
  7. Leonard Fournette
  8. Austin Ekeler
  9. D’Andre Swift
  10. Alvin Kamara
  11. Dalvin Cook
  12. James Conner
  13. Javonte Williams
  14. Aaron Jones
  15. Nick Chubb
  16. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  17. Josh Jacobs
  18. Cordarrelle Patterson
  19. Darrell Henderson
  20. Najee Harris
  21. Devin Singletary
  22. AJ Dillon
  23. Jeff Wilson
  24. Kareem Hunt
  25. Michael Carter
  26. Chase Edmonds
  27. Rashaad Penny
  28. Miles Sanders
  29. Ezekiel Elliott
  30. David Montgomery
  31. Rex Burkhead
  32. James Robinson
  33. Travis Etienne
  34. Kenyan Drake
  35. Melvin Gordon
  36. Zach Moss
  37. Tony Pollard
  38. Dameon Pierce
  39. Damien Harris
  40. Jamaal Williams
  41. Rhamondre Stevenson
  42. Jerick McKinnon
  43. Breece Hall
  44. Cam Akers
  45. Nyhiem Hines
  46. Khalil Herbert
  47. JD McKissic
  48. Kenneth Gainwell
  49. Raheem Mostert
  50. Jaylen Warren
  51. Rachaad White
  52. Sony Michel
  53. Mark Ingram
  54. Eno Benjamin
  55. Brandon Bolden
  56. Alexander Mattison
  57. Dontrell Hilliard
  58. James Cook
  59. Josh Kelley
  60. Mike Davis
  61. D’Onta Foreman
  62. Boston Scott
  63. D’Ernest Johnson
  64. Isiah Pacheco
  65. Darrell Williams
  66. Matt Breida
  67. Ronald Jones
  68. Isaiah Spiller
  69. Tyler Allgeier

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

