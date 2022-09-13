This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Week 1 Injuries Move DraftKings Reignmakers Prices

When it comes to DraftKings’ new, NFT-based Reignmakers game, a real-time waiver wire market is starting to appear as users take advantage of injury news after Week 1.

Because the supply is so low on the RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers, prices can be volatile post-injury. Let’s take a look at the biggest injuries and where users can still get value thanks to some market under- and overreactions:

Najee Harris Suffers Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was already hobbled during training camp for a reported Lisfranc sprain, so when he left the Steelers’ win against Cincinnati in the fourth quarter with a reported “foot” injury, many users probably went looking for backup RB Jaylen Warren’s card on Reignmakers. Unfortunately, no such card exists.

Harris was seen leaving the game wearing a walking boot, but reports from the team say the running back “should be fine” after what was initially relayed as a high-ankle sprain — an injury that could keep him out of the lineup for four weeks.

If you believe the team, it could be an opportunity to buy the SuperStar RB low, as his CORE, RARE and ELITE cards have all dropped in price since the news.

Elijah Mitchell: MCL Sprain?

The San Francisco 49ers running back was seen leaving the locker room from Sunday’s loss to Chicago wearing a “substantial brace on his right leg” and was walking without bending the leg on the way to the team bus. The injury, which is reported as an MCL sprain, could force Jeff Wilson Jr. into action for the next two to six weeks.

Wilson’s cards have already seen significant sales volume, with users moving the floor of his Momentum ELITE from $110 during the game to $399.99, where it currently sits.

This could be a chance to buy Tyrion Davis-Price cards, as Niners running backs have historically struggled to stay healthy. Deebo Samuel (SuperStar status) could also be a potential buy as San Francisco will turn to him more in the running game. Trey Lance has seen his card price tumble (ELITE floor price fell from $999 to $850 in past 24 hours), but he could also be counted on more to run and likely won’t have to play every game in a monsoon.

Dak Prescott Hurts Throwing Hand

On Sunday night, there were several sales of Cooper Rush cards, including a Legendary Genesis set card for $1,199, which took place almost to the minute NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted QB Dak Prescott is set to undergo surgery on his throwing hand.

The Rush sale was $30 more than the current starting QB floor, which is Houston’s Davis Mills at $1,169.69.

Rush started one game last year, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win against Minnesota. In that game, former Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards.

Lamb’s CORE, RARE and ELITE card prices have dipped slightly since the Prescott injury news and could represent a buying opportunity, as Rush has proven to be somewhat competent. Lamb does have SuperStar status as of September 12, so his cards can only be played in the matching contest rarity tier.

Keenan Allen Undergoing MRI

The Chargers receiver is set to have an MRI on Monday after injuring his hamstring Sunday in a win against the Raiders. Even if Allen attempts to give it a go on a short week, he’ll likely be limited, opening up opportunities for Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter (no Reignmakers card), Gerald Everett — all of which saw four targets Sunday.

Prices on Wiliams, Palmer and Everett cards and higher have all increased significantly as buyers reacted to the Allen injury Sunday. The players’ cards were already among the most expensive, as users were buying ahead of the team’s upcoming Showdown slate game against Kansas City.

Keep an eye on the status of former XFL great Donald Parham. The tight end missed last week with a hamstring injury, but if he plays against the Chiefs, he could fill a key red zone role for Los Angeles, and his card value hasn’t moved like the rest of his team.

Other injuries to track:

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin left in the second quarter Sunday night after coming up limping trying to make a short catch. Godwin was already injured coming into the game and was a surprise start. Julio Jones, who had a 19% target share Sunday, has already seen the prices of his cards almost double. Russell Gage would seem to benefit, though the veteran saw only two targets Sunday night.

Patriots QB Mac Jones appeared to play through a back injury Sunday. He got X-rays Sunday night, and the results were negative. If he is truly healthy, he is priced as one of the lowest starting quarterbacks in the game, though the New England offense leaves much to be desired.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins left the game Sunday with a concussion. His ELITE (Momentum set) card is currently $550, about $350 less than other ELITE cards. Before the concussion, one ELITE Tee Higgins card sold for $835. The prices of the rest of Higgins’ cards have stayed relatively flat.

