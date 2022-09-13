Sun vs. Aces: How to live stream, TV channel, start time, picks & predictions for Game 2

The No. 1 Las Vegas Aces lead the No. 3 Connecticut Sun 1-0 after the first game of the WNBA Finals, which ended on Sunday with a final score of 67-64. WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 24 and 21 points respectively, and the two teams face off again on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Both are in the hunt for their franchise’s first ever WNBA championship. The first team to reach three wins in the best-of-five series will take home the title.

Tuesday night’s game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sun vs. Aces, Game 2

Date: September 13, 2022

Tip time: 9:00 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Aces -4.5

Total: Over/under 163.5

Moneyline odds: Aces -210, Sun +180

Best bet: Sun +4.5

Despite the Aces’ immense shooting talent, this series is going to continue to have some close games that go down to the wire, and not just because it’s the WNBA Finals. The Sun’s defense is where their greatest strengths lie, which will limit the Aces’ usual high-scoring offense. The Sun forced ten turnovers and limited the highest-scoring offense in the country to just 44 points in the first 25 minutes in Game 1.

The Sun will cover in Game 2.

