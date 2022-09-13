Should you drop Darnell Mooney in your fantasy football leagues?

The Chicago Bears pulled off an upset over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in a monsoon game at Soldier Field. The Bears and 49ers were unable to do much on offense given the weather. Because of that, it’s difficult to make any fantasy football determinations. One of those determinations is who is/will be the Bears WR1. It was expected to be Darnell Mooney. That isn’t as clear right now. Let’s look into it.

Fantasy outlook: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Again, it is very difficult to judge anything from this game. The rain by the second half was absolutely ridiculous. The Bears barely managed 200 yards of offense. QB Justin Fields was only able to complete eight passes. No Bears WR had more than three targets. Mooney, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown all were targeted. That should continue to be the WR rotation in Week 2 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Verdict

There’s no reason to drop Mooney at this point. Week 1 was a wash (literally). Mooney finished with one catch for eight yards on three targets. The matchup vs. the Packers should be better, particularly if the weather isn’t as bad. We’ll see how Fields spreads it around in Week 2.