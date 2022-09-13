CORE AOKI ALL-STAR LEAGUE CONTEST - Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING CONTEST RULES OF DRAFTKINGS

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE CONTEST RULES (hereinafter, “Contest Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE CORE AOKI ALL-STAR LEAGUE CONTEST AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

1st: $1,000 + Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience (approximate retail value of Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience $1,500). You must be twenty one (21) years of age or older on the date of the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience. In the event you do not wish to attend the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience, you may elect to receive the approximate retail value of the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience in lieu of the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience.

The Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience will include a meet and greet with Steve Aoki as well as admission to one (1) Steve Aoki show for the winner and at either the Hakkasan night club at the MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas or the Omnia night club at Cesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience will be on a date to be determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, provided such date will be on or before December 31, 2022.

The $1,500 is for travel/transportation to and from Las Vegas, Nevada and hotel accommodations in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience. The winner is responsible for all travel costs and fees and is responsible for scheduling, coordinating, and booking their own transportation and travel including, but not limited to, to and from airports and hotels. DraftKings shall have no responsibility or liability for the winner’s transportation. The winner is responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledge that DraftKings has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the contest details, including, but not limited to, travel costs, meals, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, luggage fees, service charges or facility charges, room services, minibar, entertainment, personal charges, damage to hotel room, security fees, gratuities, taxes, and/or other expenses, are the responsibility of the winner.

The winner must follow all policies, instructions, and requirements of DraftKings while attending the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience. The winner must follow all health and safety protocols put in place by DraftKings, the hotel, or the venue while participating in the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience, which may include COVID-19 vaccination requirements, testing requirements, wearing masks, and social distancing. Winner may additionally be required to sign an assumption of risk or waiver in order to participate in or attend the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience. DraftKings may prohibit the winner from participating or attending the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience in the event the winner is unable to comply with or violates any health and safety protocols as set forth herein. Contestants shall be responsible and liable for all acts or omissions of their guests and ensuring their guests comply with all policies, instructions, and requirements of DraftKings, the hotel, and venue for the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience.

DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason at all, to exclude or remove the winner from participation in or attendance at the Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience and/or deny admission to or remove any winners from any venues or spaces associated with Las Vegas Aoki Booth Experience. You agree not to bring any claims, and hereby waive all claims that may now or hereafter arise, against the Company Entities and Individuals, in each case, as it relates to DraftKings’ decisions under this Section.

THE WINNER CHOOSING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE IN PERSON REPRESENTS AND WARRANTS THAT ATTENDING THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE IN PERSON IS WHOLLY VOLUNTARY, AND THAT THEY ARE FULLY AWARE OF THE HAZARDS, DANGERS, AND RISKS INVOLVED, INCLUDING SERIOUS INJURY, ILLNESS, AND DEATH. WINNERS CHOOSING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE ASSUME THE RISK OF SUCH FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES, AND FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGE, AND ACCEPT THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH, OTHER FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES THAT MAY IMPACT OR AFFECT THEIR SAFETY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE CORONAVIRUS (ALSO KNOWN AS COVID-19, 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS) PANDEMIC AND OTHER POTENTIALLY RELATED DISEASES, ILLNESSES, VIRUSES, AND CONSEQUENTIAL HEALTH EFFECTS. IN PARTICULAR, THE WINNER WHO CHOOSE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE UNDERSTAND AND ACCEPT THE RISK THAT ATTENDING THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE MAY EXPOSE THEM TO COVID-19, WHICH CAN BE SPREAD, AMONG OTHER WAYS, VIA THE AIR, FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT, AND/OR BY CONTACT WITH CONTAMINATED SURFACES AND OBJECTS. CONTRACTING COVID-19 CAN CAUSE INJURY, ILLNESS, DEATH, AND/OR DISABILITY, AND MAY REQUIRE OR RESULT IN THE NEED FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT AND/OR MAY RESULT IN A NEED TO QUARANTINE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME. THE WINNER WHO CHOOSE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE DOES SO AT THEIR OWN RISK AND ASSUMES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY RISK OF BODILY INJURY, DEATH, AND/OR ILLNESS, AND QUARANTINE AND TRAVEL-RELATED EXPENSES ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH ATTENDING THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE.

BY ENTERING AND/OR PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST OR PARTICIPATING IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE, YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT DRAFTKINGS AND ITS AFFILIATES LIMIT THEIR LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR ENTRY INTO THE CONTEST AND PARTICIPATION IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE AS SET FORTH IN THIS SECTION. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL DRAFTKINGS, ITS PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, OR THE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS”), BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, ECONOMIC, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES) THAT ARE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO THE CONTEST, PARTICIPATION IN OR ATTENDANCE AT THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE, OR YOUR TRAVEL TO AND FROM THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE, EVEN IN THE EVENT FORESEEABLE OR EVEN IN THE EVENT THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, TORT (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WHETHER CAUSED IN WHOLE OR IN PART BY NEGLIGENCE, ACTS OF GOD, OR THEFT OR DESTRUCTION). IN NO EVENT WILL THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR LOSS OR INJURY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY. SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS’ TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION EXCEED ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100). YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE IS AT YOUR RISK. BY ENTERING INTO AND PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST AND/OR THE LAS VEGAS AOKI BOOTH EXPERIENCE, YOU UNDERSTAND THAT YOU MAY BE WAIVING RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO CLAIMS THAT ARE AT THIS TIME UNKNOWN OR UNSUSPECTED. ACCORDINGLY, YOU AGREE TO WAIVE THE BENEFIT OF ANY LAW, INCLUDING, TO THE EXTENT APPLICABLE, CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 1542, THAT OTHERWISE MIGHT LIMIT YOUR WAIVER OF SUCH CLAIMS.