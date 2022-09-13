What is the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the NL West division?

At the time of this writing, only one baseball team has clinched a spot in the 2022 playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers bullied teams all season, and they will at least receive a playoff berth. As we near the playoffs and divisions are decided, teams are given “magic numbers” to clinch their division. This is just a fun term for the number of wins needed to secure a division so that no matter what else happens, that team will win the division come the last day of the season.

Dodgers magic number: 1

Los Angeles has decimated the major league this year. They are 97-43 and have a 20.5-game lead in the NL West on the second-place San Diego Padres. For the Dodgers to not win the division, they would have to go winless over their last 22 games of the season. San Diego would also have to win every single remaining game to win the division. The Dodgers will also likely be the first team with 100 wins this season. Los Angeles has been a mainstay in the postseason the last few years and has as good a chance as anyone at winning the World Series. Before that, though, they need just one win to take the divisional crown for the ninth time in the last 10 years.