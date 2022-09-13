What is the Astros’ magic number to clinch the AL West division?

Despite the controversy surrounding the franchise, the Houston Astros have made a postseason appearance a common occurrence. They have won the AL West in four of the last five seasons. As we approach the playoffs, teams are given a magic number that correlates to how many wins they need to make the playoffs or win the division. The Astros only need to win five games to earn a playoff berth but will have to do a little more to win the division.

Astros magic number: 11

Houston’s magic number is 11 to win the AL West and head into the playoffs with a bye. The Astros either need to outright win 11 games, have the Mariners lose 11 games, or a combination of the two. Houston is expected to get back ace Justin Verlander soon, who should automatically bolster their chances at the divisional crown. Once he returns, the Astros will be nearly the healthiest they have been all season. With the postseason experience and the talent on the team, it seems this team is destined to be playing well into October.