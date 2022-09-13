Fortinet Championship Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Winner Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and the Action Network’s Jason Sobel join The Sweat to give their top picks for the Fortinet Championship.

Watch the entire golf segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Your pick to win the Fortinet Championship?

Jason Sobel:

It’s Theegala, because he’s really, really good at golf. He’s the best player in this field. I don’t know what to tell you, I can’t say anything more. He’s just really good. He’s going to win a lot and it starts this week.

Geoff Ulrich:

Unfortunately for Jason, it’s not going to be this week, because Davis Riley is going to win this week. Maybe next week and we’ll get on him, but I like Davis Riley for a lot of the same reasons Jason likes his guy.

Jason’s Pick: Sahith Theegala

Geoff’s Pick: Davis Riley

