What are the 2023 Stanley Cup odds?

We’re into September and the 2022-23 NHL season is right around the corner. Training camp is starting up for teams this week, so we’re going to take a look at the current Stanley Cup odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup odds 2023: Sept. 13

The defending champion Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to repeat as champions heading into this season. The Avs have had some roster turnover this offseason. The team didn’t bring back C Nazem Kadri and goaltender Philipp Grubauer, each of whom were crucial to the Cup victory. Instead, the Avs will proceed with Alexandar Georgiev in net after he was acquired from the New York Rangers. To replace Kadri, the Avs could opt to use young center Alex Newhook.

Behind the Avalanche are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, followed by the previous champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts almost pulled off the three-peat, but fell to the Avs in six games. The Eastern Conference has much more presence at the top of the Cup odds board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.