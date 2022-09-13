Which teams are favored to advance to 2023 Stanley Cup?

The 2022-23 NHL season is coming up and teams are beginning to flood in for training camps. The Colorado Avalanche knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup in 2021-22. The Avs are the favorites to defend their title this season and repeat as champions. But how do odds look to advance to the Cup Final? Let’s take a look on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Western Conference champion odds

Behind the Avs, the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are favored to come out of the West. The Oilers lost to the Avs in the West Final this past season. The Flames had a bunch of roster turnover this offseason, losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk while adding LW Jonathan Huberdeau from the Florida Panthers.

Eastern Conference champion odds

The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored to come out of the Eastern Conference despite being the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs lost in the first round of the NHL playoffs again in 2021-22, this time to the then defending champion Lightning. The Lightning defeated the New York Rangers in the East Final this past season and New York is +1000 to make it out of the East this season.

