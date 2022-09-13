When It Comes to DraftKings Reignmakers Contests, Ownership Doesn’t Matter

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: When It Comes to Reignmakers Contests, Ownership Doesn’t Matter

In most daily fantasy sports contests, due to pricing and shared resources, ownership typically gravitates toward similar plays.

For example, in the Week 1 Milly Maker (DraftKings’ main non-Reignmakers GPP), about 27 percent of the field rostered Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

But in Reignmakers, Pittman’s card was used by just 3.39 percent of rosters in the main CORE GPP: the $100K Fiat Frenzy.

Ownership was a little more concentrated in the Reignmakers contest, though there was one duplicated lineup (Jalen Hurts/Christian McCaffrey/Keenan Allen/Michael Pittman Jr./Joe Mixon) of the 158 lineups entered. There, the most rostered players were:

QBs: Joe Burrow (10 percent), Jalen Hurts (8.86 percent)

RBs: Alvin Kamara (8.86 percent), Joe Mixon (8.86 percent), Chase Edmonds (6.96 percent), Aaron Jones (6.96 percent)

WRs: Keenan Allen (8.86 percent), Tyreek Hill (6.33 percent), Darnell Mooney (6.33 percent), Marquise Brown (5.7 percent)

TEs: Travis Kelce (9.49 percent), Kyle Pitts (5.7 percent)

Because of the current supply and SuperStar designations, ownership doesn’t seem to matter much across all Classic contests, but that could change as more cards are released/purchased on the platform.

Top 20 Ownership for Middle Tier GPPs ELITE Own. % RARE Own. % ELITE Own. % RARE Own. % Jalen Hurts 8.03% Jalen Hurts 5.99% Kyler Murray 7.48% Travis Kelce 5.93% Alvin Kamara 7.41% Alvin Kamara 5.91% Travis Kelce 6.80% Joe Burrow 5.90% Joe Burrow 6.73% Kyler Murray 5.73% Tyreek Hill 5.58% Joe Mixon 5.53% Joe Mixon 5.51% D'Andre Swift 5.07% Derek Carr 5.37% Mark Andrews 4.98% D'Andre Swift 5.10% Tyreek Hill 4.75% Christian McCaffrey 5.03% Kirk Cousins 4.75% Jonathan Taylor 5.03% Aaron Jones 4.49% Trey Lance 4.97% Keenan Allen 4.44% Justin Jefferson 4.90% Derek Carr 4.34% Patrick Mahomes 4.83% Saquon Barkley 4.16% A.J. Brown 4.76% Michael Pittman Jr. 4.14% Lamar Jackson 4.76% Jameis Winston 4.11% Keenan Allen 4.69% Lamar Jackson 4.07% Mark Andrews 4.69% Trey Lance 4.07% James Conner 4.63% DJ Moore 4.05% Dalvin Cook 4.56% Mike Williams 4.00%

SuperStars and Showdown Ownership

The most surprising ownership stat from the week’s contests was the relatively low percentages on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp cards in the Thursday Showdown slate. Both were the highest owned at 34 and 30 percent captained, respectively, but most users deployed the two (both SuperStar status) in the captain slot.

Users may not have to be that unique to take down Thursday’s Showdown contest with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and teammate running back Austin Ekeler all having the SuperStar designation.

While ownership doesn’t matter much in classic, if you are looking to be unique in the lower-tier showdown contests, there could be advantages to playing non-SuperStars in the captain spot.

Prize Pools Dip

There’s no guarantee the packs on the marketplace sell out and affect supply and ownership figures, mostly due to the declining prize pools.

Here are the prize pools for last week’s main Reignmakers GPP tournaments by tier:

REIGNMAKER (The Alpha) - $200K

LEGENDARY - $200K

ELITE - $300K

RARE - $150K

CORE - $100K

And here are the same Week 2 contests:

REIGNMAKER - $100K

LEGENDARY - $100K

ELITE - $250K

RARE - $80K

CORE - $50K

The reduced prize money hasn’t chilled marketplace volume, which hit $1.469 million over the past 48 hours, as of Tuesday afternoon. But keep an eye on the prize pools, as any changes will change users buying and selling strategy.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!