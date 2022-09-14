Running back standard rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

The NFL season is finally underway, and Week 1 has wrapped. We saw breakout performances, surprising duds and some players getting banged up. Week 2 of the fantasy football season starts on Thursday, September 15, as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge game. It will culminate on Monday, September 19, with the Tennessee Titans facing the Buffalo Bills.

Injury news

Elijah Mitchell of the San Franciso 49ers suffered a knee injury on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris missed the end of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with either a foot or ankle injury but said during a radio hit on Monday he will practice and play this weekend.

Streamers

Isiah Pacheco for the Kansas City Chiefs would be a worthy addition. Even as the backup, he torched the Arizona Cardinals' defense. This week, he will play a Los Angeles Chargers defense on a short week who gave up the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs last week. Rex Burkhead from the Houston Texans is likely available on the waiver wire and is worth scooping. Otherwise, bench guys like Michael Carter and Devin Singletary may be worthy streamers this week.

Standard running back rankings