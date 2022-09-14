Week 2 fantasy football standard WR rankings

Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone. We saw breakout performances, surprising duds and some players getting banged up. Week 2 of the fantasy football season starts on Thursday, September 15, as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge game. It will culminate on Monday, September 19, with the Tennessee Titans facing the Buffalo Bills.

Injuries

Tee Higgins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard are all listed as questionable heading into this week. They are all players that you should monitor the practice participation of. If they can’t go, Tyler Boyd, Skyy Moore and Romeo Doubs would be their respective teammates to look into.

Week 2 WR streamers

Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers benefitted from a 75-yard touchdown to bolster his numbers, but he did receive the highest number of targets on the team with eight. Similarly, I think Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is worth an add even in standard leagues. He had 11 targets which were nearly double the six that teammate Amari Cooper had. Washington Commander Curtis Samuel is another wide receiver to look into after bringing in eight receptions on 11 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Devin Duvernay of the Baltimore Ravens caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Standard wide receiver rankings for Week 2