Tight end standard rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

The NFL season is finally underway, and Week 1 has wrapped. We saw breakout performances, surprising duds and some players getting banged up. Week 2 of the fantasy football season starts on Thursday, September 15, as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge game. It will culminate on Monday, September 19, with the Tennessee Titans facing the Buffalo Bills.

Injury news

The only injured tight end is George Kittle with the San Francisco 49ers. He is dealing with a groin injury and missed the team’s first game. It was reported that if it had been later in the season that he would have likely played, but with a full season ahead of him, it didn't make much sense to risk it.

Streaming options

Is Tyler Hibee available in your league? He brought in five of his 11 targets for 39 yards. While the yardage wasn’t the best, he had the second-most targets for the Los Angeles Rams. As they try to find their footing this season, Higbee could be a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford against the Atlanta Falcons this week. Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas caught three of his six targets for 45 yards in Week 1. You could do worse than adding him to your roster this week.

Week 2 standard TE rankings