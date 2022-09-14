 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch for Week 3 of College Football

C.J. Stroud leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 2. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Nick Simon
USC v Stanford Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 2 of the college football season was chaotic as No. 2 Alabama barely escaped Texas, the Sun Belt ruled the day, and Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. On the Heisman Trophy front, we saw some more shakeup near the top of the leaderboard as the frontrunner changed for a second week in a row.

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of the weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 3. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

After taking a dip for one week, C.J. Stroud is once again the Heisman frontrunner with +260 odds to win the award in December. He led the Buckeyes to a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday, going 16-24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

Stroud will get another opportunity to pad his stats on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Toledo at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams enters Week 3 with the second-highest odds on the board at +320 following USC’s 41-28 road victory over Stanford. The former Oklahoma quarterback was excellent in his first taste of Pac-12 action, going 20-27 for 341 yards and four touchdowns. A good chunk of those yards went to fellow Heisman candidate Jordan Addison (+5000) and those two are quickly establishing a chemistry that could be dangerous for opponents moving forward.

East Coasters will have to stay up late to watch Williams this Saturday as USC hosts Fresno State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

After winning the starting job at Michigan following their 56-10 rout of Hawai’i on Saturday, quarterback J.J. McCarthy shot up the Heisman odds board from +7000 to +3000 heading into Week 3. The sophomore was hyper efficient in action against the Warriors, going 11-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

He’ll get a chance to potentially flex again on Saturday when the Wolverines host UConn at Noon ET on ABC.

Stock Down

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young relinquished the frontrunner slot back to Stroud this week, dipping down to +340 odds heading into Week 3. As alluded to earlier, his Crimson Tide needed a late field goal to put away Texas. For the game, Young went 27-39 through the air for 213 yards and a touchdown, also adding 38 rushing yards on the ground.

Young will get a chance to pad his stats like in Week 1 when Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The weeklong hype surrounding Anthony Richardson cooled off a bit as Kentucky knocked off Florida in Gainesville 26-16. Richardson struggled throughout the contest, completing just 14 of 35 pass attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His odds dipped from +2200 last week to +3500 heading into Week 3.

Richardson will get an opportunity to put up some numbers this Saturday when Florida hosts USF at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury against Notre Dame in Week 1 and was held out of last Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He had the highest Heisman odds of any receiver heading into the season but has plummeted down to +9000 as a result of the injury. His absence has opened the door for fellow teammate Marvin Harrison Jr., who also sits at +9000 after catching hauling in seven receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day has indicated his optimism for Smith-Njigba’s return soon, but it probably won’t be against Toledo this week.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds September 14

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud +260
Caleb Williams +320
Bryce Young +340
Stetson Bennett IV +1400
Will Anderson Jr. +2200
Dillon Gabriel +2800
JJ McCarthy +3000
Jahmyr Gibbs +3500
Anthony Richardson +3500
Hendon Hooker +4000
TreVeyon Henderson +4000
Bijan Robinson +4000
Tyler Van Dyke +4000
DJ Uiagalelei +4000
Will Rogers +5000
KJ Jefferson +5000
Sam Hartman +5000
Jordan Addison +5000
Cade Klubnik +6000
Will Levis +6000
Deuce Vaughn +7000
Drake Maye +7000
Spencer Sanders +7000
Devin Leary +7000
Jase McClellan +8000
Devon Achane +8000
Travis Dye +8000
Luke Altmyer +8000
Jaxson Dart +8000
Cameron Rising +8000
Braelon Allen +8000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +9000
Taulia Tagovailoa +9000
Sean Clifford +9000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +9000
Jaren Hall +9000
Aidan O'Connell +10000
Malik Cunningham +10000
Blake Corum +10000
Spencer Rattler +10000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Jake Haener +10000
Tank Bigsby +10000
Hudson Card +10000
Grayson McCall +10000
Will Shipley +10000
Mohamed Ibrahim +10000
Kendall Milton +12000
Cade McNamara +12000
Graham Mertz +12000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +12000
Haynes King +12000
Brennan Armstrong +12000
Zach Calzada +15000
Cameron Ward +15000
Blake Shapen +15000
Sean Tucker +15000
Michael Mayer +15000
Michael Penix Jr. +15000
Adrian Martinez +15000
Drew Pyne +15000
Jack Miller III +15000
Phil Jurkovec +15000
Zach Evans +15000
JT Daniels +15000
Payton Thorne +15000
Donovan Edwards +15000
Casey Thompson +20000
Conner Weigman +20000
Gerry Bohanon +20000
Jayden Reed +20000
Bo Nix +20000
Emory Jones +20000
Noah Sewell +20000
Tanner McKee +20000
Clayton Tune +20000
Brock Bowers +20000
Jarek Broussard +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Marvin Mims +20000
Kayshon Boutte +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

