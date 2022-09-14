How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on September 14

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

We’re just one week away from the special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, and the company is continuing the build with tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, September 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions continues on with the semifinal round on tonight’s show. After defeating “Hangman” Adam Page last week, Bryan Danielson will run it back with Chris Jericho in a rematch from their bout at All Out just 10 days ago. The other semifinal bout will feature Jon Moxley facing Sammy Guevara. The winners of these matches will meet in the finals next week with the winner being crowned the new AEW World Champion.

Also on tonight’s show, interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will team with Hikaru Shida to face Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. Baker and Jamie Hayter have not been on the same page since All Out, so it’s interesting to put Deeb in this spot.