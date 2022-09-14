 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We go over everything you need to know for Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund on UCL Matchday 2.

By Ryan Sanders
Manchester City Training Session And Press Conference
Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group G match against Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Manchester, England.
The Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will go as planned despite some potential hiccups due to the mourning period associated with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Dortmund will see a familiar face on the other side as striker Erling Haaland faces his former club. Haaland is in terrific form, as is the entire Man City lineup. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Wednesday, September 14
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -525
Draw: +750
Borussia Dortmund: +1100

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -525

It’s crazy how reliant the oddsmakers believe Dortmund was on Haaland. The German club isn’t getting much of a chance here, with Man City being listed as a heavy favorite. It’s hard to bet against Haaland given the form he’s in, and Dortmund is coming off a bad 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Take Pep Guardiola’s side to get the win here.

