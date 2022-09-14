Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

The Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will go as planned despite some potential hiccups due to the mourning period associated with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Dortmund will see a familiar face on the other side as striker Erling Haaland faces his former club. Haaland is in terrific form, as is the entire Man City lineup. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Wednesday, September 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -525

Draw: +750

Borussia Dortmund: +1100

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -525

It’s crazy how reliant the oddsmakers believe Dortmund was on Haaland. The German club isn’t getting much of a chance here, with Man City being listed as a heavy favorite. It’s hard to bet against Haaland given the form he’s in, and Dortmund is coming off a bad 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Take Pep Guardiola’s side to get the win here.

