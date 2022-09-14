Standard flex rankings for Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone. We saw breakout performances, surprising duds and some players getting banged up. Week 2 of the fantasy football season starts on Thursday, September 15, as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge game. It will culminate on Monday, September 19, with the Tennessee Titans facing the Buffalo Bills.

Injury news to monitor

Eli Mitchell of the San Franciso 49ers suffered a knee injury on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris missed the end of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with either a foot or ankle injury but said on Monday he will practice and play this weekend.

Week 2 streamers

The 49ers running back situation is one to monitor this week. The likely candidates to take over for Mitchell are Jeff Wilson Jr., Jordan Mason and the rookie Tyrian Davis-Price. Isiah Pacheco for the Kansas City Chiefs would be a worthy addition. Even as the backup, he torched the Arizona Cardinals' defense. This week, he will play a Los Angeles Chargers defense on a short week who gave up the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs last week. If you need wide receiver depth, Jamison Crowder caught three of his four targets for the Bills and now faces the Titans defense that gave up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers in Week 1.

Week 2 standard flex rankings