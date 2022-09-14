Should you drop Cole Kmet in your fantasy football leagues?

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet received a plethora of preseason hype that resulted in many fantasy managers eyeing him in drafts. Kmet was pegged to play an impactful role in the Bears’ offense, only to debut in Week 1 with the following box score: zero catches on just one target all afternoon.

Fantasy outlook: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Week 1 performances tend to be blown out of proportion, and the same rings true for Kmet. The Bears notched a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-soaked game with absolutely putrid weather conditions. It should come as no surprise that Chicago had more rushing attempts (37) versus passing attempts (17). In a low-scoring game where protecting the ball was paramount to success, it should not be a total shock to see Kmet with a lone target on Sunday.

Verdict

Fantasy managers need a more credible sample size to assess Kmet’s value going forward, so the Bears' tight end should remain on your roster for the time being. However, if he fails to command a sufficient target share from Justin Fields then you may be better off planning a few steps ahead to make the corresponding move. Kmet is a keeper this week, but don’t be afraid to scout the waiver wire for a potential future replacement. Gerald Everett and O.J. Howard are names that are worthwhile looks if they are available in your leagues.