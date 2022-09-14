Should you drop Dawson Knox in your fantasy football leagues?

The Buffalo Bills signed tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year $52 million extension, illustrating the team’s belief in him being an integral part of their offense. The Bills thoroughly outmatched the Los Angeles Rams in a 31-10 blowout win in Week 1, and Knox finished with just one catch for five yards on two targets. Does his low production in the season opener warrant fantasy managers to drop him, or stick with him going forward?

Fantasy outlook: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Josh Allen has a variety of offensive weapons at his disposal on any given Sunday, and in some instances, he will command a large volume of fantasy points himself given his scoring ability. Though Knox may have been on the short end of the stick in Week 1 it’s hard to imagine this being the case every single week. Favoring Knox is his past production in this offense. In 2021, Knox finished 11th in PPR scoring among tight ends with an average of 10.9 fantasy points per game.

Verdict

Knox remains a viable option in the Bills’ passing attack and should still warrant a roster spot in fantasy leagues. His production may be up-and-down week to week, but that is more a testament to the options Allen has at his disposal within a Super Bowl contending offense. Knox is surely worth a start, but if you’re thinking of playing it by week then don’t be afraid of looking at the likes of Gerald Everett or Tyler Higbee to stash on the bench.