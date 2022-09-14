Pick on the Total for the Orioles-Nationals game on September 14

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to build a late season run to make a postseason push and have an opportunity on Wednesday to go against MLB losses leader Patrick Corbin to pick up a much needed win on the road Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.

Baltimore Orioles (-140, 8.5) vs. Washington Nationals

Corbin has performed better of late with two runs or fewer allowed in three of his last four starts, but has a 6.30 overall this season with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed and opponents hitting .322 off of him.

While Corbin has allowed lots of hits, the Nationals offense recently has been supplying lots of hits with at least five runs in 10 of their last 14 games.

The Orioles give Tyler Wells his second start since going on the injured list at the end of July, pitching just two innings in his previous start against the Toronto Blue Jays as a precaution.

Prior to missing the month of August, Wells had allowed at least three runs in four straight starts and is surrendering plenty of balls in play with just 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings with opponents hitting just .232 off of him, making Wells a candidate for regression to his current 3.91 ERA.

With the Nationals bullpen taxed, having to throw six innings on Tuesday and the Orioles bullpen needing to be prepared for a larger than normal workload, Wednesday’s affair should feature lots of offense.

The Play: Orioles vs. Nationals Over 8.5

