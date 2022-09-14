For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

Week 2 Reignmakers Football GENESIS Promo

Enter a contest with a full lineup of GENESIS cards, and you are eligible for a leaderboard by tier (only 1 entry per leaderboard). Any lineup entered for Week 2 that is all GENESIS will count towards the leaderboard, not just the Sunday main contest. If one or more Genesis Player Cards in your lineup are listed for sale and is sold prior to the start of that players competition, the lineup will not count towards the leaderboard.

$100K in total prizes:

GENESIS contests price breakdown:

$20K CORE — $1K to first place

$20K RARE — $2K to first place

$20K ELITE — $3K to first place

$20K LEGENDARY — $4K to first place

$20K REIGNMAKER — $5K to first place

CORE Payout Structure Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total 1 1 $1,000 $1,000 2 2 $500 $500 3 5 $250 $750 6 25 $100 $2,000 26 100 $50 $3,750 101 400 $20 $6,000 401 1,000 $10 $6,000

RARE Payout Structure Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total 1 1 $2,000 $2,000 2 2 $1,000 $1,000 3 4 $500 $1,000 5 10 $250 $1,500 11 35 $100 $2,500 36 125 $50 $4,500 126 500 $20 $7,500

ELITE Payout Structure Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total 1 1 $3,000 $3,000 2 2 $1,000 $1,000 3 6 $500 $2,000 7 15 $250 $2,250 16 65 $100 $5,000 66 200 $50 $6,750

LEGENDARY Payout Structure Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total 1 1 $4,000 $4,000 2 2 $2,000 $2,000 3 3 $1,000 $1,000 4 8 $500 $2,500 9 18 $250 $2,500 19 98 $100 $8,000

REIGNMAKER Payout Structure Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total Start Pos End Pos Payout Tier Total 1 1 $5,000 $5,000 2 2 $3,000 $3,000 3 7 $1,000 $5,000 8 14 $500 $3,500 15 24 $250 $2,500 25 34 $100 $1,000

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

