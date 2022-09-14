 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgia, Tennessee told not to play home-and-home series with Oklahoma

With the Sooners set to join the SEC, the conference is taking action on these games.

By Chinmay Vaidya
A general view of the inside of the stadium before the Saturday afternoon college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Samford Bulldogs on September 10, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update: OU was quick to fill the while in their schedule and has added a home-and-home with SMU.

The SEC has directed the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers to not play their home-and-home series with the Oklahoma Sooners, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Since these were originally intended to be non-conference games and Oklahoma is joining the SEC in the near future, it made no sense for Georgia or Tennessee to play the road games of these series first and then have the return game be a conference game.

This is the unintended consequence of conference realignment, along with college football’s desire to schedule games nearly a decade in advance. As Thamel notes, there was set to be a eight-year gap between Georgia and Oklahoma’s return game. Do we really know if the college football landscape would have those two teams in the same conference in 2031?

This is also a sign the SEC believes it could get Oklahoma (and Texas) into the SEC earlier than expected. We’ll see how the conference shifts once those two schools come in but the gears are turning already when it comes to future schedules.

