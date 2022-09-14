Fantasy football impact of Keenan Allen out against Chiefs on TNF

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season will begin with the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri will be at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Chargers veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has already been ruled out due to a hamstring issue. Injuries are nothing new to Allen’s career, but it doesn’t sound like this injury will sideline him long. If the teams weren’t playing on Thursday, he may have been able to suit up for a game on Sunday. Allen finished the Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders catching all four of his targets for 66 yards.

With Allen not being available, Los Angeles will have to get some help from other pass-catchers stepping up. Mike Williams was shut down last week, only catching two of his four targets for 10 yards. DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett were the best pass-catchers from a week ago. Carter hauled in three of four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, while the tight end Everett caught three of his four targets for 54 yards and a score.

Williams will likely move up to the team’s WR1, where has played well in the past when Allen was sidelined. For fantasy football purposes, Carter would be a decent flex option, while Everett could certainly be your starting tight end this week. If you are in deeper leagues, you could chance a dart throw at either Josh Palmer or Jalen Guyton if you are desperate.