Odds for Albert Pujols to hit home run No. 700 in 2022 regular season

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is chasing even more history. The future Hall of Famer is seeing his illustrious career wind down as this is likely his last season. Pujols surpassed Alex Rodriguez for fourth all time with 697 home runs. This leaves him three shy of the momentous 700 home run mark with 20 games left in the 2022 regular season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a prop for you to bet on if you think that Pujols will or will not get to 700 home runs. As of September 14, he has -160 odds to get to 700 and +130 odds to fall short. Pujols hit eight home runs in August and has three home runs in his last eight games. The 42-year-old has three home runs so far in September and is on a mathematical pace of getting to the mark. I think he gets it, and it is because of the matchups the Cardinals have coming up as well as St. Louis having a seven-game lead in the division.

On Wednesday, Pujols and the Cardinals will wrap up a brief two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. After that, they will play five games against the Cincinnati Reds, three against the San Diego Padres, three with the Los Angeles Dodgers, two more against the Brew Crew, and then they will wrap their season with six straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With 11 combined games against the Reds and Pirates, I think Pujols gets at least three more home runs before the end of the season.