Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 2

We are through two matches in the group stage of the 2022-23 Champions League and there are already some surprises shaping up. Napoli and Benfica have put themselves in strong positions after two matches after seemingly being the third-best clubs in their groups but they aren’t the only ones making noise. Sporting CP and Club Brugge have been great as well. All four are in a good position to make the knockout round at this moment.

Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 2. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Group A

Napoli, 2-0-0, 6 points

Liverpool, 1-0-1, 3 points

Ajax, 1-0-1, 3 points

Rangers, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group B

Club Brugge, 2-0-0, 6 points

Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-1, 3 points

Atletico Madrid, 1-0-1, 3 points

FC Porto, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group C

Bayern Munich, 2-0-0, 6 points

Barcelona, 1-0-1, 3 points

Inter Milan, 1-0-1, 3 points

Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group D

Sporting CP, 2-0-0, 6 points

Tottenham, 1-0-1, 3 points

Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-0-1, 3 points

Marseille, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group E

AC Milan, 1-1-0, 4 points

Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0-1, 3 points

RB Salzburg, 0-2-0, 2 points

Chelsea, 0-1-1, 1 point

Group F

Real Madrid, 2-0-0, 6 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-1-0, 4 points

Celtic, 0-1-1, 1 point

RB Leipzig, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group G

Manchester City, 2-0-0, 6 points

Borussia Dortmund, 1-0-1, 3 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-1-1, 1 point

Sevilla, 0-1-1, 1 point

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-0, 6 points

Benfica, 2-0-0, 6 points

Juventus, 0-0-2, 0 points

Maccabi Haifa, 0-0-2, 0 points