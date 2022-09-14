Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 2

We are through two matches in the group stage of the 2022-23 Champions League and there are already some surprises shaping up. Napoli and Benfica have put themselves in strong positions after two matches after seemingly being the third-best clubs in their groups but they aren’t the only ones making noise. Sporting CP and Club Brugge have been great as well. All four are in a good position to make the knockout round at this moment.
Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 2. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.
Group A
Napoli, 2-0-0, 6 points
Liverpool, 1-0-1, 3 points
Ajax, 1-0-1, 3 points
Rangers, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group B
Club Brugge, 2-0-0, 6 points
Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-1, 3 points
Atletico Madrid, 1-0-1, 3 points
FC Porto, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group C
Bayern Munich, 2-0-0, 6 points
Barcelona, 1-0-1, 3 points
Inter Milan, 1-0-1, 3 points
Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group D
Sporting CP, 2-0-0, 6 points
Tottenham, 1-0-1, 3 points
Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-0-1, 3 points
Marseille, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group E
AC Milan, 1-1-0, 4 points
Dinamo Zagreb, 1-0-1, 3 points
RB Salzburg, 0-2-0, 2 points
Chelsea, 0-1-1, 1 point
Group F
Real Madrid, 2-0-0, 6 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-1-0, 4 points
Celtic, 0-1-1, 1 point
RB Leipzig, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group G
Manchester City, 2-0-0, 6 points
Borussia Dortmund, 1-0-1, 3 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-1-1, 1 point
Sevilla, 0-1-1, 1 point
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-0, 6 points
Benfica, 2-0-0, 6 points
Juventus, 0-0-2, 0 points
Maccabi Haifa, 0-0-2, 0 points