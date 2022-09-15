Chargers vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs headline an AFC West showdown on the first Thursday Night Football matchup of the season. Kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium, and the game will air on Prime Video.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chargers vs. Chiefs in Week 2 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -4 (-105)

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chargers +160, Chiefs -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers +4

Six points was the differential in both games last season between these two, with the Chargers taking the win at Arrowhead and the Chiefs winning in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Both rosters have upgraded in the offseason, and Los Angeles’ pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack should be able to pressure Patrick Mahomes. With the defense capable of keeping a high-scoring affair within reach, I like the Chargers against the spread in this AFC West matchup.

Over/under: Over 54 (-105)

54 points and 62 points were the combined totals in the two games between these teams in 2021, and it’s not hard to imagine they can exceed that total again on Thursday night. The Chiefs and Chargers were ranked fourth (29.4) and fifth (27.9) in points per game last season and the 54.5 total is the highest on the Week 2 slate for a reason. Herbert and Mahomes should match each other throw for throw, so we like the point total hitting the over in this one.

Player prop: Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Chargers bolstered their pass rush and fortified their secondary, but the Achilles heel from last season remains a mystery. Los Angeles ranked third-to-last in 2021 with an average of 138.9 rushing yards per game surrendered. Edwards-Helaire is finally healthy and totaled 42 yards rushing in Week 1. Expect Kansas City to run the ball to keep the Chargers’ pass rush honest, and we predict Edwards-Helaire will lead the backfield and hit the over in rushing yards in the process.

