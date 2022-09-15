2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 of the NFL season always delivers a few surprising upsets and odd performances, and that statement rang true for kickers across the league. In total, there was at least six notable missed field goals by kickers in the first week of the season, with many whiffed opportunities resulting in a team loss. Kickers can potentially tilt a fantasy football matchup in one’s favor, and we’re spotlighting which kickers to start and sit following a wild first week of performances.

Kicker Starts

Tucker is largely regarded as the best kicker in football today, but he underwhelmed in Week 1 with regards to his historical performance. Much was left to be desired due to the Ravens' offense being outmatched in total yards, but Baltimore should follow up with a stronger overall showing in Week 2. Miami also ranked seventh in red-zone scoring touchdown scoring percentage allowed (52.63%), so the chances for Tucker to line up should be favorable in the red zone.

Carlson went 2-for-2 in field goals on Sunday, including a 50+ yarder against the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas ranked 29th in red-zone scoring percentage last season (49.23%), so they have a track record of getting the ball in the red zone but failing to log six points. As the Raiders' offense continues to build chemistry with its new additions, Carlson should continue to play a prominent role against Arizona.

Kicker Sits

San Francisco ranked fifth in opponent points per game allowed last season with 20.1, and they should be extra motivated coming off a surprising loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Myers went 1-for-1 in field goals Monday night with two extra points, but the Seahawks offense should have trouble moving the chains against a formidable 49ers defense that is playing at home.

Maher was the Cowboys leading scorer in Week 1 after Dallas finished with just three points and finished as the only team without a touchdown, but it should be a hurdle to score points in Week 2 and going forward. Maher is a sit simply due to the unpredictability of the Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott now out for multiple weeks. Like many Cowboys offensive players, Maher is a sit against the Bengals and likely going forward in the short term.