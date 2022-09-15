2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 2 fantasy football

The NFL season is officially underway. We made it through the first week of the fantasy football season and saw wide receivers break out and bust. As we head into Week 2, we can analyze their performances from last week as they head into this week’s matchups to determine who to start and sit. With that in mind, here are two wide receivers to start and two to sit as we head into Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Wide receiver starts

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Samuel burst into the 2022 season with a huge game in Week 1. He was targeted 11 times, which was nearly double Logan Thomas, who was second with six. Samuel ended with eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. He added four rushes for 17 yards. Samuel and the Commanders will take on the Lions' secondary this week, giving him upside yet again.

Kirk played against Samuel in Week 1 and had a solid season debut. He received a hefty contract this offseason, but at least so far has shown he could be worth it for the Jags. Kirk brought in six of his 12 targets for 117 yards. He couldn’t get into the endzone, but the high target numbers in tandem with his yardage totals are promising. He will certainly have a tougher matchup this week, but if the Jaguars are playing from behind (which they likely will be), he will have garbage time to look forward to.

Wide receiver sits

I was ready to get hurt again, and boy did it hurt. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw 41 passes in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Only two of them went Robinson’s way. Two. He ended with one reception for 12 yards. After a horrid season last year, Robinson will have to prove it in a game or two before I am comfortable throwing him in a lineup again. Even against the Falcons' defense, sit Robinson.

It has been a minute since we have seen a Browns wide receiver thrive in fantasy football. When Cooper got to town, it seemed like he had a good shot. Whether it was growing pains with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett or what, he was pretty locked down in Week 1. He was targeted six times but only had three receptions for a total of 17 yards. Teammate Donovan Peoples-Jones looks like the apple of Brissett’s eye as he was targeted 11 times. Cooper has a favorable matchup on paper against the Jets but should still not be started in Week 2.