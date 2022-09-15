2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 2 fantasy football

Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone. This means we now have a week of analytical data to sift through when making our fantasy football decisions going into the second week of the season. The biggest injury suffered in Week 1 will see Dak Prescott out of action for a while. Besides that, it is a pretty healthy position so the decisions will be based on matchup on performance. Here are two quarterbacks to start and sit in Week 2 for fantasy football leagues.

Quarterback Starts

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Yea, I know it surprises me to see him listed here too. What can you say? Wentz looked solid in his debut with the Commanders. They played the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they have improved on defense. Wentz threw two interceptions but four touchdowns, making you forget about the blunders on his stat line. He takes on the Detroit Lions this week, which helped make Jalen Hurts the QB4 on the week even with only one touchdown on his stat line.

How can I possibly recommend that you start Week 1’s QB29? Well, because he takes on the Atlanta Falcons. Their defense is nowhere near the caliber of the Buffalo Bills' defense. The Falcons helped Jameis Winston to a QB7 last week. Stafford should bounce back against this defense and be worthy of a start this week.

Quarterback Sits

Tua finished as the QB22 in the first week of the season. As he takes on the Ravens' defense, his opponent doesn’t get much easier this week. They will be without cornerback Kyle Fuller as he tore his ACL last week, but it isn’t enough to warrant him a starting spot this week. Tagovailoa has dangerous weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but it will be a tough test this weekend.

Winston finished as the QB7 against the Falcons' defense last week. He finished with 269 yards and two touchdowns which doesn’t seem like that crazy of a stat line to finish that highly ranked. The Bucs were the only defense not to allow a touchdown in Week 1. Yes, Prescott got hurt playing them, but the Cowboys weren’t exactly grooving before the injury. Winston has a much tougher test this week, so if you are the person that starts players based on prior performance, don’t look his way.