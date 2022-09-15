Matt Ammendola, Dustin Hopkins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 is upon us and it’s time to sort out our kicking options in fantasy football! Most fantasy managers draft a kicker in the final round or two and then stream in the best options as needed.

This week, if you drafted prolific Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, you’re going to be short-handed. Butker injured his ankle in Week 1 and Matt Ammendola is starting in his place in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs K Matt Ammendola

The Chiefs are always good for points, so Ammendola has some strong streaming value. Last season, in 11 games with the Jets, he was 13 of 19 on field goals and 14 of 15 on extra points. He missed all three of his 50+ attempts. He doesn’t have a high ceiling, but among players rostered in fewer of 50% of ESPN leagues, he’s one of the better options. Jake Elliott is probably the better option among that group, but Ammendola is fine.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers K Dustin Hopkins

The Chargers offense has improved in efficiency, which is good for wins, but not as good for fantasy kickers. Hopkins is going to get a baseline of three or four extra points per week, but there aren’t enough field goals to make him a great week-in, week-out option. You can find plenty of better options.