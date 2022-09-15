Best DFS showdown strategy for Chargers vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2 of the NFL season. The game is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here are our picks for the best DFS showdown lineup strategy.

Injuries

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is out for Thursday with an ankle injury, and cB Trent McDuffie has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham, Jr. is out against the Chiefs, and WR Keenan Allen is questionable with a hamstring issue. Cornerback JC Jackson is also questionable (ankle) and did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.

Captain’s Chair

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

It’s an expensive pick, but after Mahomes’ otherworldly 360-yard, five-touchdown performance in Week 1 against the Cardinals, it’s worth the price for the extra points you’ll get.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Ekeler is the undisputed RB1 for the Chargers, and his presence in the backfield is consistent for gaining yardage. In LA’s opener, he only had 14 carries for 36 yards, but that output isn’t a cause for concern at the moment. They’ll continue to lean on him in goal line and short yardage situations, which should give him plenty of chances to get the ball in his hands.

Value Plays

Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs — $2,700

With Mahomes spreading the love to the Chiefs’ WR corps, everyone is getting targets in Kansas City’s pass-focused offensive scheme. Moore had just one reception for 30 yards last week, but he appeared in 13 snaps. The rookie should start seeing more targets soon and is a solid value play for this week.

Tre’ McKitty, TE, Los Angeles Chargers — $600

With Parham out this week, this is a huge bargain. McKitty, who played 40 snaps in the season opener, will continue to split targets with Gerald Everett. In Week 1, McKitty had three receptions for 24 yards, and he’s impossible to overlook at this price point.