How weather report could impact Chiefs-Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

The NFL regular season is officially underway. As we head into Week 2, the action will get started on Thursday, September 15. The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of the AFC West. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Chargers vs. Chiefs on Week 2 TNF

Weather-wise, it looks like it is going to be a great game. The forecast for Thursday is “abundant sunshine” with a high of 86 and a low of 66. There is only a 6% chance of rain. The wind will gust up to 23 mph during the day, but it is expected to slow down at night. Under “patchy clouds,” the wind is expected to be eight mph and will gust up to only 14.

Fantasy/betting implications

There shouldn’t be any implications from the weather affecting your bets or fantasy football starts. Even if you plan on going with Harrison Butker or Dustin Hopkins, they should be good to go in regards to the wind tapering off by the time they would be kicking.