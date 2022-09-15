Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 2?

The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football for Week 2 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chargers and Chiefs both enter this matchup as the two expected toughest teams in the AFC. Justin Herbert completed 26-of-34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday in the Chargers’ 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They will look to improve their division streak to 2-0, and take first place in the AFC West over the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a very impressive display of his own, as Kansas City defeated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, looking highly unfazed by the departure of Tyreek Hill. The sixth-year gunslinger looks to keep the momentum going into TNF.

The Chiefs are set as 4.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -205 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers sit at +175, while the total score is set at 54.5.