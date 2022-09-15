Breaking down betting splits for Chargers vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers get us going in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime and we believe you can also watch on NFL+ (we know, it’s kind of ridiculous). Anyway, below we’ve got betting splits via DraftKings Sportsbook, which you can locate at VSiN.com. These will update every 10 minutes or so. Let’s break down the splits as of this morning.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Chiefs, Week 2 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are 4-point favorites. 75% of the handle and 74% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right? This makes sense given what we know about the Chiefs and the injury report. Kansas City demolished the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 and the offense looks very unstoppable. Meanwhile, Los Angeles won’t have WR Keenan Allen and CB J.C. Jackson is questionable. If you want a safer line, you can get the alternate spread at -3 in case the Chargers keep it close.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 54. There’s 58% of the handle on the under and 70% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Most of the bets are on the over, while the majority of the money is on the under. It feels like the under is the sharper play. Historically, the Thursday night game leans toward the home team and the under. This is a big division matchup for both teams. The Chargers have a solid defense that could give Patrick Mahomes problems. Follow the money rather than the public here.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -190. Moneyline odds for the Chargers are at +160. There’s 62% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? In a close game at home, you’d give the edge to the Chiefs. Overall, the Chiefs have the edge. Especially if Jackson is sidelined. That’s a solid cover corner, which could open up a spot for Andy Reid to take advantage. The way the Chiefs looked in Week 1, you’d think there’s a strong possibility this game gets out of hand on a short week. It feels like either K.C. wins in a blowout again or it a close game.

