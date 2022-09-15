When is weigh-in for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin?

One of the biggest stars in boxing returns to the ring Saturday, May 17th looking to rebound from a rather stunning loss. Four-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will face Gennady Golovkin for the third time, and this time the bout will feature the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. The fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and air as a DAZN PPV.

Ahead of the bout, Canelo and GGG will face off for one final press conference. On Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET, the two fighters will step on the scales to weigh in. The super middleweight maximum weight is 168 pounds and there is no reason to think either fighter will come in over the number. The weigh-in will air on DAZN and also potentially on the DAZN YouTube Channel.

Canelo (57-2-2) comes into the bout having lost his last fight to Dmitry Bivol in a unanimous decision this past May. He had stepped up to fight for a light heavyweight title. GGG is 42-1-1 and coming off a ninth round TKO of Ryōta Murata in April in which he added the WBA middleweight title to his IBF and IBO titles.

Canelo and GGG fought to a split draw in September 2017 and Canelo won their 2018 rematch with a majority decision. Both fights were at middleweight. This super middleweight bout to complete the trilogy sees Canelo installed as a -550 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while GGG is +380.

The weigh-in for this fight will take place Friday, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the weigh-in on DAZN or at DAZN’s YouTube Channel. There is a 175-pound weight limit for this fight.

Canelo vs. GGG: Weigh-in

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

How to Watch: DAZN or DAZN YouTube Channel