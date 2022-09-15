Mike Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

There were some high expectations for Mike Williams heading into this season. In the offseason, Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract to stay in Los Angeles. In his first game since re-signing, it was a bit of a disappointment. This week, he faces the Kansas City Chiefs with fellow wideout Keenan Allen likely to miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Against the Raiders in Week 1, Williams caught two passes for 10 yards. It was shocking to see Williams put up minimal stats in a game where Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. This was also after Allen suffered his hamstring injury in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game. This will not be the normal in Los Angeles. With Allen likely out this week, Williams will be their No. 1 receiver and should be the go-to guy.

In their strong win over the Cardinals, the Chiefs defense did well limiting Kyler Murray in the passing game. Murray threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Cardinals new No. 1 receiver Marquise Brown had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. I think the Chargers have a much better passing offense and will have more success this week. I think Williams has a monstrous week against the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Williams should start.