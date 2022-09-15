DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Chargers signed DeAndre Carter as a special teams and depth piece, but it looked like he’ll have a role in this offense following Sunday. Carter has a ton of versatility and the Chargers love his speed. He also is returning punts for Los Angeles. This week, he faces the Kansas City Chiefs with fellow wideout Keenan Allen likely to miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR DeAndre Carter

Carter was the second leading receiver just behind Keenan Allen in Week 1. He had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. This was Carter’s best week statistically of his career. With Allen banged up, there could be more opportunity for Carter in this offense.

The Chiefs defense did well limiting Kyler Murray in the passing game in their 44-21 victory over the Cardinals. Murray threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns. While all the attention was focused on limiting Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch had a big day with seven receptions for 63 yards. That could be the role Carter plays this week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In season-long fantasy, Carter should sit. However, Carter is a good value play in DFS depending on what you want to spend at receiver.