Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Gerald Everett signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after spending last year with the Seahawks. Everett hasn’t had 500+ receiving yards in a season since being drafted, but this could be his first season. This week, he faces the Kansas City Chiefs with the Chargers top pass-catcher Keenan Allen likely to miss this game with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

In the opener, Everett caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Throughout his career, Herbert has targeted tight ends a ton especially in the red zone. I think Everett puts up career-high numbers in yards and touchdowns this season.

The Chiefs defense did well limiting Kyler Murray in the passing game in their 44-21 victory over the Cardinals. Murray threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns. They limited Zach Ertz to just two catches for 14 yards, but he did score a touchdown. I expect Everett to have a quiet week in Kansas City.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Everett should sit.