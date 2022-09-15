Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Many people have stayed away from Clyde Edward-Helaire in fantasy because of the Kansas City Chiefs situation at running back. It seems like the Chiefs will go running back by committee this season and just ride whoever has the hot hand. This week, Edwards-Helaire faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire had seven carries for 42 yards and also added three receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns. It looks like Isiah Pacheco will be the lead back in the run game, while Edwards-Helaire will be featured in the passing game. The training camp hype for Pacheco seems to be serious.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers allowed just 13 carries for 64 yards. But last season, they were one of the worst teams against the run. Trading for Khalil Mack was major for the Chargers and that will help them in defending both the run game and passing game. It will be interesting to see how they look against a bit more of a high-powered attack in the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Edwards-Helaire should sit.