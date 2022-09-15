Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In training camp this year, Isiah Pacheco was one of the names drawing the most buzz from reporters. After Week 1, it seems that hype was real and he’ll play a big role for this Kansas City Chiefs offense. Pacheco faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco rushed 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. It looks like Pacheco will be the lead back in the run game, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be featured in the passing game. I think every week a new Chiefs running back will be heavily involved in the offense just like last season.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers allowed just 13 carries for 64 yards. But last season, they were one of the worst teams against the run. Trading for Khalil Mack was major for the Chargers and that will help them in defending both the run game and passing game. It will be interesting to see how they look against a more high-powered attack in the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In season-long fantasy, Pacheco should sit. In DFS however, he’s an okay value play in showdown.