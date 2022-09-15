JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aside from injuries, Smith-Schuster had success throughout his time in Pittsburgh. He faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

In their opener, Smith-Schuster had six catches for 79 yards. However, in the injury report, Smith-Schuster was listed with a shoulder injury. It doesn't seem serious enough to force him to miss the game, but it is something to keep an eye on.

The Chargers allowed 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, but forced three interceptions in Week 1. The passing defense will only improve when they get J.C. Jackson back from injury as he missed their Week 1 matchup. Trading for Khalil Mack was also major for the Chargers and that will help them in defending both the run game and passing game. It will be interesting to see how they look against a bit more of a high-powered attack in the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy, Smith-Schuster should start as he’s probably one of the top option on rosters.