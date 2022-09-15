Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Valdes-Scantling played a pretty big role on the Packers offense the past four years. He faces the Los Angeles Chargers with his new team on Thursday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

In their opener, Valdes-Scantling had four catches for 44 yards. This was the role it was expected he would play. He’ll have some weeks that he breaks out, but he isn't the WR1.

The Chargers allowed 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, but forced three interceptions in Week 1. The passing defense will only improve when they get J.C. Jackson back from injury as he missed their Week 1 matchup. Trading for Khalil Mack was also major for the Chargers and that will help them in defending both the run game and passing game. It will be interesting to see how they look against a bit more of a high-powered attack in the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Valdes-Scantling should sit.