Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Mecole Hardman is in his fourth season with the Chiefs. For his first three, he played alongside Tyreek Hill who was the clear No. 1 option for Mahomes. With Hill gone now, Hardman’s numbers could go up. He faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

In Week 1, Hardman caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. He did have six targets however, so Patrick Mahomes was looking his way a good amount. I think we will see Hardman be the WR2 in Kansas City this season from statistic perspective. Look for a bounce back week against the Chargers.

The Chargers allowed 295 passing yards and two touchdowns, but forced three interceptions in Week 1. The passing defense will only improve when they get J.C. Jackson back from injury as he missed their Week 1 matchup. Trading for Khalil Mack was also major for the Chargers and that will help them in defending both the run game and passing game. It will be interesting to see how they look against a bit more of a high-powered attack in the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Hardman should start.