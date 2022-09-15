NASCAR schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR has playoffs on the mind and heads to Bristol, Tennessee for this weekend’s events. The Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series are all racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. In an unusual weekend schedule, the action gets started with the Truck Series on Thursday, September 15, the Xfinity Series will run their race on Friday, September 16, and the Cup Series will round it out with their race on Saturday, September 17.

The Cup Series will practice at 4:25 p.m. ET on Friday, but it won’t be televised until 5 p.m. ET on USA. Qualifying will follow at 5:20 p.m. ET also on USA. Denny Hamlin enters the week with the best odds to win the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race on USA on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook +650, while Chase Elliot and Kyle Larson are right behind him at +750.

Friday will see the Xfinity Series hold all three of its events. Practice will start at 2:15 p.m. ET, with qualifying coming right after at 3:10 p.m. ET. These events won’t be televised, but you can catch the live stream at the NBCSports site. The 2022 Food City 300 will run at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Friday night. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier all enter with +300 odds to take the checkered flag.

Practice for the Truck Series will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 5:05 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for the 2022 UNOH 200. In one of the latest races of the season, the action will start at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +350. He is followed by Zane Smith (+600), Corey Heim (+700), Chandler Smith (+700) and Grant Enfinger (+700) as the drivers with the best odds to win.

All times below are ET.

Thursday, September 15

4:30 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

9 p.m. — UNOH 200, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

Friday, September 16

2:35 p.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — NBCSports (stream)

3:10 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — NBCSports (stream)

5 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USA Network (starts at 4:35 but isn’t televised until 5)

5:20 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USA Network

7:30 p.m. — Food City 300, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network

Saturday, September 17

7:30 p.m. — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Cup Series — USA, USA Network